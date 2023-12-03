Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,052 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $111.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

