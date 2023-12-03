Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in News by 2.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in News by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in News by 3.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

