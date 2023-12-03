Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 6,177 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Etsy Stock Up 8.2 %

ETSY opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

