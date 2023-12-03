Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 6,390 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1,192.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 13,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,112,000 after purchasing an additional 138,365 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.54. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

