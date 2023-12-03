Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.