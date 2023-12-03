Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,772 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of MINISO Group worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MINISO Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.