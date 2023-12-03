Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 13,481 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $53.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

