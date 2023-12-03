Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $2.45 Million Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 424,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Chimera Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

