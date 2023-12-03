Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,298 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.