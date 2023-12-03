Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock remained flat at $10.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $11.75.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

