Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) & Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Plains GP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plains GP and Koninklijke Vopak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $57.34 billion 0.06 $168.00 million $0.98 16.67 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 15.12

Analyst Recommendations

Plains GP has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Koninklijke Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plains GP and Koninklijke Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 2 2 4 1 2.44 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plains GP currently has a consensus target price of $17.22, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Plains GP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP 0.39% 1.29% 0.66% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Plains GP pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plains GP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Plains GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Plains GP beats Koninklijke Vopak on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. It engages in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The company offers logistics services to producers, refiners, and other customers. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

