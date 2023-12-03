Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires New Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,022,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 654,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

