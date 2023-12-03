Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 43,051 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.30% of MongoDB worth $86,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.7 %

MDB stock traded up $19.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

