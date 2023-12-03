Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,543 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $65,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,342,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,767,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,425,000 after acquiring an additional 970,327 shares during the period.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,829. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $114.10 and a 12-month high of $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

