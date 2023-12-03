Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $125.14 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,385,313 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.25% of DexCom worth $125,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $116.62. 3,075,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,028 shares of company stock valued at $783,000. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

