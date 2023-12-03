Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $129.23 Million Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,513 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech comprises about 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.13% of Legend Biotech worth $129,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,213,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Legend Biotech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after acquiring an additional 615,641 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Legend Biotech by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Legend Biotech by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.01.

LEGN stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 934,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

