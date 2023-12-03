Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $171.48 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 31,048 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Palo Alto Networks worth $171,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 104.2% in the second quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 237,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.16. 6,156,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,241. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $296.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.