Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $51.19 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,127 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Roblox worth $51,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $81,174,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock worth $7,427,180 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.45. 8,081,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

