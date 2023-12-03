Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,909 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $80,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.39. 538,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $204.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

