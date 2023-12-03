Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 75,000 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.22% of Biogen worth $92,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $234.64. The stock had a trading volume of 734,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.