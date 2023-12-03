Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases Shares of 1,309,113 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,309,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,006,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.20% of Rambus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. 942,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,603. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,188,120. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

