Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,231 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Confluent were worth $87,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 22.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Confluent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Confluent by 27.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Guggenheim raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. 6,469,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,548. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,682 shares of company stock worth $11,018,527. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

