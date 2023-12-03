Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,392 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.26% of Seagen worth $94,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.72. 1,304,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,251. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.30.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $5,984,258. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

