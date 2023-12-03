Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 41,609 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,609 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $95,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $31.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,652.01. The company had a trading volume of 377,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,336.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,287.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

