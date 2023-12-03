Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 93,953 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 93,953 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $62,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $8.10 on Friday, hitting $260.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,538,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.44.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

