Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after buying an additional 1,342,494 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 847,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,949. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

