Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Stock Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,569 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 5.91% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $74,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,396,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 94,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 74,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 808,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

