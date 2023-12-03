Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Short Interest Update

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital Two in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Shares of PTWO stock remained flat at $10.91 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Pono Capital Two has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

