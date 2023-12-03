Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Post Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Post

Shares of POST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 722,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,767. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Post by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,112,000 after acquiring an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $5,386,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

