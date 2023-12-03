Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 132,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,488. Powerbridge Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

