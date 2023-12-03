Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSGFF remained flat at 0.23 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a one year low of 0.23 and a one year high of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.29.

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ores and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

