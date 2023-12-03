Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS PSGFF remained flat at 0.23 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a one year low of 0.23 and a one year high of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.29.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile
