Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,310 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 592,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,179.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 404,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 386,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

NYSE ELP opened at $9.51 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

