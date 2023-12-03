Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 918 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average is $213.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

