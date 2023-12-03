Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 23.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 979,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 144.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 359,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 212,033 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 345.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 207,843 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 13.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,146,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,156,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integrated Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEL opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.