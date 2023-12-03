Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,915 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CI opened at $269.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.82.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.