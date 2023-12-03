Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,789 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

PLTR stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 337.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $6,044,208. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

