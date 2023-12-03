Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.2 %

PWR stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

