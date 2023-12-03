Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

