Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

