Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,325 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Sohu.com worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

