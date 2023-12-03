Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 140,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $154.27 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

