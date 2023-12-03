Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $852.69 million, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.23. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

