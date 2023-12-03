Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $623,000 Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $135,401,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,343,000 after acquiring an additional 181,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after buying an additional 672,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNG. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.5 %

STNG stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.30. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

