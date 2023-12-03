Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 20.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 278.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth $9,164,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.8 %

CNM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,335,866 shares of company stock worth $1,380,500,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

