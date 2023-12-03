Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 101,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

