Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 589.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77,754 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $250.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.79 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,943 shares of company stock worth $21,723,061. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

