Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

