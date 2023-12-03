Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 33,710 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,710 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

