Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,577 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of MAG Silver worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after buying an additional 5,409,886 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,613,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $17.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Read Our Latest Report on MAG

About MAG Silver

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.