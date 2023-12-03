Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 6,540 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $7,833,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $21,150,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XENE opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

